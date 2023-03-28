Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

