Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $481.64 million, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,281,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 86,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

