Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

