Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Camping World by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Camping World by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Stories

