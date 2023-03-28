CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVVUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 92,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,770. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

