Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 362215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEED shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.