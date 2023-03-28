Capasso Planning Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,891. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

