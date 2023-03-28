Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Position Increased by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 206.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.62% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

