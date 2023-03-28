Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE COF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 155,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.