Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Rio Tinto Group 3 5 4 1 2.23

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.35 -$11.53 million ($0.21) -0.82 Rio Tinto Group $55.55 billion 1.46 $12.42 billion N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.22% -35.62% -22.96% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

