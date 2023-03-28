Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of CJ opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.77. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.26 and a 1-year high of C$9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CJ. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

