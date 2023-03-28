Carlisle Companies (CSL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) recently:

3/24/2023 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2023 – Carlisle Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Carlisle Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Carlisle Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2023 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $218.99. The company had a trading volume of 221,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $206.75 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

