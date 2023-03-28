Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 3.8 %

CUK stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 336.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,483 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research report on Tuesday.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

