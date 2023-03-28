Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 3.8 %
CUK stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research report on Tuesday.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
Featured Stories
