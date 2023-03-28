carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CSXXY remained flat at $27.97 during trading on Monday. 95 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from carsales.com’s previous dividend of $0.29.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

