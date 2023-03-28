Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.70

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.70 and last traded at $132.43, with a volume of 63076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Stories

