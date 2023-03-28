Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.70

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.70 and last traded at $132.43, with a volume of 63076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.49.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.