Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ceapro Price Performance
Shares of CRPOF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.64.
About Ceapro
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceapro (CRPOF)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.