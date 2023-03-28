Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ceapro Price Performance

Shares of CRPOF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Ceapro alerts:

About Ceapro

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.