CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.17 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $68.48 million and $4.17 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00203239 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,899.53 or 1.00154052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

