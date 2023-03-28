Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $192.78 million and $29.20 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.