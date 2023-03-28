CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,314,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 4,393,744 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.05.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
CEMIG Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
