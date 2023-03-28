CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,314,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 4,393,744 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of CEMIG

CEMIG Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CEMIG by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in CEMIG by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 864,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 703,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CEMIG by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

