CES Energy Solutions Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

