Chain Price Reaches $0.0041 (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Chain has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Chain has a total market capitalization of $96.32 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

