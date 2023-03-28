Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $197.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.70. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.