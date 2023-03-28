Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $233.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $197.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15.
In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125,987 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after acquiring an additional 154,664 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
