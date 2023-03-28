Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $233.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $197.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125,987 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after acquiring an additional 154,664 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

