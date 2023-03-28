Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,860,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 162,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.