Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 148 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. The company has a market capitalization of $388.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.