Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 44 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.06. 17,907,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,528,715. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.77.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

