Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.