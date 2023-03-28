Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. 177,497 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.