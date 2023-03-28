Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 7,594,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

