Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.2% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,162 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 231,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

