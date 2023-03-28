Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Cut by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.