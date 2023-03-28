Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $24.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.