Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.72.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average is $172.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.32 billion, a PE ratio of 152.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

