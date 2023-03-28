Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,656 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTV stock opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

