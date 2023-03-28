Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 92,822 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $108.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

