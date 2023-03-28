Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

