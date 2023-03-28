Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

