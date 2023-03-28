Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 168 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 171,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.84. 9,723,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,199,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

