Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 364,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

