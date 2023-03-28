Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $20,918,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morningstar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,191 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 969.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.99 and a 1-year high of $293.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Several research firms have issued reports on MORN. Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,039,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,023,134. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.