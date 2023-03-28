Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,043 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $278.42. The stock had a trading volume of 204,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,675. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.71 and a 200 day moving average of $241.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

