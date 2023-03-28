Chicago Capital LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 220,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.73.

NYSE BURL traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.01. 216,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,926. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average is $182.66. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.