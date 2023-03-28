Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

