Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,668,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,457,000 after purchasing an additional 143,199 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,787 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 2,769.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,432,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 609,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. 2,954,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $139.82 million during the quarter.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payment technology and services. The firm offers payment and commerce solutions. It operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Chile. The Europe segment includes operations in Poland, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Czech Republic, as well as support of merchants in surrounding markets.

