Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 4,055 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. BlackLine comprises 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $34,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. 79,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.12 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $147,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,683.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,716. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

