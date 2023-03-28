Chicago Capital LLC Sells 24,363 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of Teradata worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 49.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after acquiring an additional 818,405 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 41.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 552,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 104,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,277. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

