Chicago Capital LLC Sells 269 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

Shares of MELI traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $1,192.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,167.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $991.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

