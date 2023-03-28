Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 70.8% in March

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

