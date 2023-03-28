China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 82.8% in March

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,393,500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 19,714,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CICHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,093. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

