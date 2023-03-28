China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 82.8% in March

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,393,500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 19,714,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CICHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,093. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
