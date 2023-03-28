China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 68.3% in March

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 18,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

